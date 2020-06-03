PHOENIX — A woman's body was found after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Phoenix overnight Friday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews found the body of the woman, who has not yet been identified, in the mobile home near Ninth and Elwood streets.

The body was found after crews got control of the fire.

The fire department initially said the occupants of the home self evacuated before fire crews arrived and were not injured.

No firefighters were injured.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: Fire engulfs mobile home next to tire shop

RELATED: Apache Junction grandmother saves neighbor from burning home

RELATED: Woman found dead in Apache Junction mobile home fire

RELATED: Body found after north Phoenix mobile home catches fire