An elderly woman died after her house caught on fire in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene after Phoenix and Glendale firefighters responded to reports of smoke and fire near 43rd and Peoria avenues.

Phoenix Fire Department

When fire crews arrived at the one-story house, they found a "well-involved attic fire that was rapidly spreading across the home."

The fire was eventually controlled and no one else was found inside. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.