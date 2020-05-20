The driver stayed on scene. Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.

PHOENIX — A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Phoenix early Wednesday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the woman was crossing the street near 24th Street and Thomas Road when she was struck.

Police said she was not in a crosswalk and was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver stayed on scene. Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.

The woman's name and age have not been released.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m.

Thomas Road will be restricted between 22nd and 24th streets for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.