Woman critically injured after being struck by car in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the woman was struck after a car exited Interstate 17 southbound at the Bethany Home Road off-ramp.

PHOENIX — A 50-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after she was struck by a car in Phoenix early Monday, officials said.

The car then struck a wall and drove into a nearby parking lot, where it hit the woman.

The car came to a rest at the top of the off-ramp overpass at Bethany Home Road, where the suspects fled the car and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities believe were four people in the car and they believe they have located all the suspects.

All of the suspects are possibly under the age of 18 and impairment is suspected in the crash.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m.

The off-ramp from southbound I-17 at Bethany Home Road was closed as authorities investigated.