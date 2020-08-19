Woman, child taken to hospital for burn injuries after house fire in Phoenix

Firefighters say the burn injuries are minor and the fire was contained to only the attic.

PHOENIX — A 7-year-old child and a woman were transported to a hospital with burn injuries after an attic fire at a home in south Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

According to Phoenix Fire, crews were dispatched to the home near Dobbins Road and 27th Avenue for reports of smoke in the attic.

The attic was on fire as crews arrived and firefighters cleared the house, but located two people outside with minor burn injuries, the child and woman.

Crews extinguished the fire in the attic and prevented further damage to the inside of the home.

Phoenix Fire says crisis response teams are assisting other family members, and that the fire will displace four people.