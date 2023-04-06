Woman charged in death of Phoenix police officer seeking damages from city

The criminal case against Nubia Rodriguez was dropped for a lack of evidence. She's recently filed a claim against the City of Phoenix seeking millions in damages.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The woman who was accused of recklessly causing the death of Phoenix Police Officer Paul Rutherford in 2019 is now seeking damages from the city.

Nubia Rodriguez's criminal case was dropped last September after a Maricopa County judge determined the state had failed to present sufficient evidence to prosecute the 44-year-old defendant.

An indictment was filed against Rodriguez in August 2020, more than a year after Officer Rutherford died in a traffic collision near 75th Drive and Indian School Road. At the time of the incident, police said Rutherford was investigating another crash when he was fatally struck by Rodriguez's vehicle.

Rodriguez remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said in 2019.

Now Rodriguez has filed a legal claim against the city, accusing investigators of making false statements to the grand jury that resulted in her indictment.

"But Officer Rutherford’s untimely passing was not caused by any wrongdoing on Nubia’s part. It was an accident," the claim states.

Rodriguez's attorneys argue she never should have been prosecuted for Rutherford's death and accused police of engaging in "judicial deception."

As a result of the criminal case, Rodriguez's attorneys said she lost custody of a foster child she was planning to adopt. The legal claim seeks to obtain $7 million in damages.

"Beyond the loss of her foster daughter, Nubia lost job opportunities and expended significant sums of money to defend herself in the criminal prosecution," the claim states.

A notice of claim is a precursor before a plaintiff proceeds with filing a lawsuit in court.

The City of Phoenix declined to comment on Rodriguez's claim.

Up to Speed