APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Police located and arrested a woman in connection to a deadly Apache Junction home invasion.

Thirty-six-year-old Rachel Faye Ryan was arrested after she was found at a home in Mesa. She had been staying in a shed in the backyard, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Rachael Ryan was inside the victim's home and coordinated the home invasion with the suspects, according to PCSO.

She unlocked the door and let in the suspects, Aaron Ryan and Johnnathon Chambers. There was a struggle with the homeowner and Chambers was shot, according to PCSO.

Chambers died at the hospital.

A citizen called the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office with a tip on Rachael Ryan's location, according to PCSO.

The Phoenix Police Department arrested the other suspect, Aaron Ryan in an early morning traffic stop near Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road.

Rachael Ryan and Aaron Ryan are facing multiple charges including first degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and Bbrglary in the first degree. PCSO said they are recommending first degree murder charges because someone was killed during the commission of a felony.

If you have any more information, please contact the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111.

