Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Glendale

Police say Alexandra Mendez is accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist near Northern Avenue and Reems Road on December 19, 2021.

GLENDALE, Ariz — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Glendale last month.

Authorities say Mendez left the scene of the crash before officers arrived.

Mendez was booked into jail and is facing felony charges of leaving the scene of a deadly accident and manslaughter.

