PHOENIX - A woman running an unlicensed daycare is in jail for child abuse after an 11-month-old baby in her care had an unexplained broken arm, according to court paperwork.

Detectives responded the the Phoenix Children's Hospital after an 11-month-old child had a broken arm. The parents of the child did not know how the injury occurred and told detectives they dropped the child off at, what they were told was, a licensed day care five days a week.

The parents said the child was watched by a woman later identified as Roberta Kostelny.

Detectives then interviewed Kostelny, who initially said she didn't notice anything wrong with the baby.

Kostelny told detectives the victim was a very fussy baby, according to court documents.

Kostelny also told detectives about a time when she lifted the baby off a changing table by its wrists and placed her into a playpen. Kostelny said when she was placing the baby in the playpen, Kostelny slipped and almost fell and lost grip of the baby and had to reach out and grab her.

Kostelny asked detectives if she hurt the baby.

A second interview was conducted over the phone with Kostelny because there were inconsistencies in her initial interview.

In the phone interview, Kostelny admitted to dropping the baby from chest high onto a couch and into a crib. Kostelny also admitted to lifting the baby out of a playpen by one arm. Kostelny said if she had broken the baby's arm, it was probably when she lifted the baby by one arm.

When detectives asked Kostelny what they should tell the parents, she said to tell them the truth, then started crying and told detectives she broke the baby's arm and that it was an accident.

After Kostelny confessed to accidentally hurting the child and detectives had hung up the phone, she called them back to say she felt she was pressured by the detective into saying she hurt the baby and then retracted what she admitted, saying the baby was not hurt at Kostelny's residence.

Detectives said Kostelny's story changed multiple times during their interviews and that she initially said she had no knowledge of any injury to the baby but eventually said she believed she did cause the injury.

Also during Kostelny's interviews, she told detectives she was running an unlicensed daycare. The parents of the victim thought it was licensed.

Kostelny was later arrested and booked into the 4th Avenue Jail for child abuse.

