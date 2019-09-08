PHOENIX - Police have made an arrest after a baby was found abandoned in a stroller in the middle of a Phoenix parking lot in May.

According to court paperwork, 25-year-old Miranda Bukus walked away from the stroller in a Food City parking lot just before 8 a.m. on the morning of May 18 and did not return.

Cars were driving by the stroller through the parking lot as the child was left alone, court documents say.

Police said the child was found sleeping in the stroller a short time later and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Court documents say the child was dirty and sitting in a wet diaper.

PREVIOUSLY: Police looking for woman after child found abandoned in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the child, and nobody came forward for him.

Police released surveillance video of the incident, in which a woman is seen walking into the Food City with the stroller around 5 a.m. Police said she went to the restroom for nearly two hours before leaving the store around 7.

Bukus has been charged with reckless child abuse, a class 5 felony, court documents show.