PHOENIX — Three small children and a woman were injured when they were hit by a car that fled the scene Friday night, a spokesperson with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the most severely injured child was in stable condition and responsive. The other two children and the woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the woman was crossing the street with the children car near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road when they were hit.

Officers have not yet given a description of the car that hit them and fled the scene.

Traffic is shut down in both directions from 70th to 71st Avenue on Indian School Road, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.