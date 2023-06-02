Woman accused of running over boyfriend in EVIT parking lot

The suspect was taken into custody Thursday for an incident that occurred in Mesa last December near the East Valley Institute of Technology.

MESA, Ariz. — A 24-year-old woman was taken into police custody this week for allegedly running over her boyfriend outside of the East Valley Institute of Technology campus last December.

Gloria Gomez was arrested Thursday and booked into jail for a possible charge of attempted second-degree murder.

On Dec. 22, the suspect's boyfriend was taken to the hospital for severe injuries. Court records show Mesa police reviewed security footage recorded in the EVIT parking lot near Main Street and Longmore, which allegedly showed the boyfriend being chased by a vehicle before he was run over.

Investigators believe the suspect was allegedly impaired at the time of the crash, records show. Gomez told police she didn't intentionally hit the victim.

