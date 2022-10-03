PD: Woman accused of stealing semi-truck arrested after standoff on I-10

A police standoff with the driver of a reportedly stolen semi-truck snarled rush hour traffic in Phoenix on Thursday.

Phoenix police said just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a call of a stolen semi-truck from a business near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officials said officers located the vehicle near Interstate 10 and 16th Street and stopped the female driver, who refused to get out of the truck.

I-10 eastbound is backed-up due to law-enforcement activity at 24th St.

Authorities said officers deployed pepper balls, and the woman was taken into custody. She has not been identified at this time.

