Two people were found dead early Thursday morning after police say they responded to shots being fired at a Mesa home.

According to police, it appeared that multiple shots had been fired at the home near McKellips Road east of Mesa Drive.

Police say the shots came from just outside the mobile home. The people, which police say there were at least eight including children, were asleep inside.

Two people, a woman and her 10-year-old son, were found dead inside the home but the others inside the home were not harmed, police say.

This investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call Mesa PD at 480-644-2211.