Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are dealing with a "barricaded subject" at a home in Wittmann on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said deputies were attempting to make contact with a person at a home near the U.S. 60 and Patton Road around 1:15 p.m.

Shots were fired, officials said. Deputies believed they came from inside the home, but did not say who allegedly fired them.

Deputies did not fire back and took a "tactical position of cover."

The sheriff's office did not say who the person was nor why they were attempting to make contact with them.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.