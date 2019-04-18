A man running from police was hit by traffic on I-10 and died, and a witness to the crash had to relive some terrible memories.

Police say two men burglarized a Circle K store on 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, then took off in a vehicle that was reported stolen from a nearby hotel a couple of hours earlier.

Officers located the vehicle near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road and tried to stop the driver, who ended up getting into two crashes before crashing into a sign structure and abandoning the car near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. They took off running, police say.

Police were able to arrest the driver, but the passenger ran out on I-10 westbound where he was struck by traffic and died, police say.

RELATED: Burglary suspect struck and killed on I-10 in Phoenix, police say

"I just hate to see this happen," said Laquentin Mccown, a truck driver who witnessed it. "I heard the boom when I was standing outside my truck."

All of this brings back horrific memories for Mccown, who accidentally hit a child who had darted onto on a four-lane highway in Texas a few years ago. The child died.

"It brought back emotions and I try not to relive that," he said. "It's something that you'll never get over."

But he understands what the unsuspecting drivers on I-10 are feeling.

"I just hope they have some family that they can get some support from and closure and hopefully don't take a toll on them to where they can't drive anymore."

DPS is conducting the investigation and they are still trying to identify the suspect who died. Phoenix Police detectives are still processing the second suspect for booking into the Maricopa County Jail. His name will be released once he is booked.