Winning Powerball ticket sold near Cave Creek

A Valley resident got a little bit richer Thursday after a $50,000 winning lottery ticket was bought near Cave Creek.

PHOENIX — Feeling lucky? Well, you might be $50,000 richer.

On Wednesday night, a lucky player hit the Powerball, winning $50,000. According to officials, the winning ticket was sold at a Superpumper located at 21015 N Cave Creek Road in Phoenix.

The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, along with the Powerball number. The winning numbers from the March 23 drawing are 31, 32, 37, 38, 48 with the Powerball 24.

Gambling Addiction

If you or someone you know could have a gambling addiction, here are some resources to seek help:

There's a peer support line at https://azccg.org/

The Arizona Department of Gaming has links to Gamblers Anonymous groups and other resources at https://problemgambling.az.gov/treatment-counseling/gamblers-anon

