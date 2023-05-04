Winning lottery ticket worth $50K sold in Ahwatukee

If you bought any tickets lately, check your numbers!

PHOENIX — Someone in Arizona just won a nice chuck of change thanks to the lottery.

A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was just sold in Ahwatukee for Wednesday's drawing, officials said.

The ticket was reportedly bought at a Quiktrip near 40th Street and the Loop 202. Officials said the winning ticket matched four out of five numbers with the Powerball.

Here are the winning numbers: 21, 26, 30, 45, 47, Powerball: 23 (Power Play 3x)

