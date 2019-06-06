GOODYEAR, Ariz. — If you bought a lottery ticket for The Pick in Goodyear recently, then you're going to want to check your ticket.

You might just be $14 million dollars richer if the numbers match up.

Arizona Lottery officials say there was one winner of The Pick jackpot from Wednesday's drawing. The ticket was sold at the Circle K gas station at 315 N. Litchfield Road in Goodyear.

Winning numbers: 4 14 22 24 28 43

Officials say the annuity prize option is $14,600,000 while the annual payment would be $486,666.67 per year for 30 years. The cash prize option would be $9,321,446.