Winning $1.5 million lottery ticket sold at Phoenix QuikTrip

A $1.5 million lottery ticket was sold at a Phoenix convenience store on Dec. 15 and has not yet been claimed, according to Arizona State Lottery officials.
Officials say the ticket was sold at a QuikTrip located at 9910 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix at Camelback Road and the 101.
The "Triple Twist" ticket matched all six numbers. Yesterday's winning Triple Twist numbers were 2-6-12-22-26-36.
If you have the winning ticket, contact the Arizona Lottery here
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $287,000,000, the highest total of 2020. The next drawing is Wednesday night.