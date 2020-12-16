Winning $1.5 million lottery ticket sold at Phoenix QuikTrip

The ticket was sold at a Phoenix QuikTrip on Dec. 15.

A $1.5 million lottery ticket was sold at a Phoenix convenience store on Dec. 15 and has not yet been claimed, according to Arizona State Lottery officials.

Officials say the ticket was sold at a QuikTrip located at 9910 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix at Camelback Road and the 101.

The "Triple Twist" ticket matched all six numbers. Yesterday's winning Triple Twist numbers were 2-6-12-22-26-36.

If you have the winning ticket, contact the Arizona Lottery here