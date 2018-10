PHOENIX — Arizona had multiple big winners in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

There was one $1 million winner and seven $10,000 winners.

The $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

