1 dead, 1 seriously injured in 2-car crash in Gilbert

Williams Field and Lindsay roads are shut down while police work to clear the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GILBERT, Ariz. — One person has died and another was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Gilbert Tuesday night, authorities said.

Gilbert police said the intersection of Lindsay and Williams Field roads is closed while officers work to clear the scene.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️



The intersection at Lindsay and Williams Field Roads is closed due to a serious collision investigation. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. #GilbertAZ pic.twitter.com/M4BhcaR4TV — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) February 22, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.