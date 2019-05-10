It’s a mistake that a woman paid for dearly in March, when she crossed the barrier at the jaguar exhibit at the Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium in Litchfield Park.

Her arm was gashed, forcing her to get 30 stitches.

Initial reports were that she was attempting to take a selfie, but the woman later denied that, saying she was just leaning over.

RELATED: Woman attacked by jaguar while attempting to take selfie at Wildlife World Zoo, officials say

Whatever the reason for the attack, the zoo has made major changes to the barrier and the fencing.

"We added this addition layer of block and we pointed the top, so it would be difficult to climb over. And the other change we made at the Jaguar exhibit was the mesh," said Kristy Morcom with the Wildlife World Zoo.

RELATED: 'She won’t be put down': Wildlife World Zoo says nothing will happen to jaguar that injured woman

Morcom zoo says the fencing is much smaller than it was.

"So if you look at the spacing, you’ll notice it’s 2x2 and if you look up you’ll see the old spacing that’s 2x4," said Morcom.

Zoo guests Glenda Zelinsky says she likes the changes, but you still need to use common sense.

“No. 1, they’re wild animals and No. 2, I have better sense to go across these enclosures to fool with these animals," said Zelinsky.

RELATED: Jaguar in Saturday's attack has attacked before

As for the woman who crossed the barrier in March and was attacked, she’s since apologized for bringing negative attention to the zoo.

RELATED: Woman says she distracted jaguar after attack at Arizona zoo

And with these new measures -- it’s a line than the zoo hopes no one crosses again.

“These barriers are put up for a reason, it’s not only for the safety of you and the guest but also for the safety of the animals also," said Morcom.