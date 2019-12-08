SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video features bears from the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center enjoying Christmas.

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale is in urgent need of dry dog and cat food.

The center took to Facebook asking followers to donate bags of dry food.

"Due to an unexpected change in policy, we can no longer receive donated food from our current, longtime food supplier. The animals have benefited from their generosity for many years, but at this time, our supplier has chosen to focus their donations solely on domestic animal rescues," the post said.

RELATED: Tarantula migration expected to crawl through Colorado

The change comes during a "challenging year" for the conservation center. They've seen an increase in injured and orphaned animals.

The center's bears, coyotes, foxes, skunks, coatis and raccoons all eat dry food along with fresh food.

The center provided a list of preferred dry food options on its website. The list includes Purina brand dry dog and puppy food products and Nutro brand dry cat and kitten food.

RELATED: 9 coyote puppies rescued from irrigation pipe near Casa Grande