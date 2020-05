Single Engine Airtankers have been assisting firefighters on the gound battling the Maverick Fire.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Firefighters are battling a wildfire east of Wilcox and southwest of Bowie, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Arizona said.

The wildfire, named the Maverick Fire, started on Friday and has burned 60 acres, BLM said. The fire does not currently threaten any homes.

Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs) have been assisting crews on the ground battle the fire, BLM said.