A Tempe woman has been charged with three felonies after forging a doctor's signature to get her husband out of court proceedings, officials said.

Andrea Fairbanks, 42, was arrested earlier this month after allegedly faking a medical letter as an excuse for Jason Fairbanks, 41, to not attend court.

The letter stated her husband "had a surgical procedure with orders not to have any physical activity, including walking," court documents said. Fairbanks added her husband would be "out for two-to-four weeks and therefore unable to attend court proceedings."

Dr. Duan Copeland, the doctor whose signature was taken, said it was "100-percent a forgery," according to police. Copeland added that he did not know the couple and had not given permission to use his name or identity in any way.

An investigation later revealed Fairbanks had paid a $25,000 bond for her husband's release.

Police said Fairbanks admitted to lying and said the statement she provided was false.

Fairbanks is currently on probation for unrelated drug transportation crimes.