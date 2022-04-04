'Why didn't you stop?': Family pleading to driver who hit and killed man in Phoenix

Jesus Quintanilla was biking his way home from work Saturday night when he was hit and killed at 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — There’s an empty seat at the end of the bar at Hideaway Lounge in Phoenix.

“He was a big part of this place,” said Monica Reiser.

Next to a sign warning that the empty seat's taken are flowers, balloons, and a picture of Jesus Quintanilla.

“When he’d get off his shift he’d have his beer and his Hornitos,” said Reiser, a long-time customer at the bar and grill.

At the restaurant, Quintanilla is known as Jesse, a cook there, and a good one too.

“He was everyone’s friend. He spoiled everybody. You could order a special dish and he would make it for you,” Reiser said.

It was after Quintanilla’s shift on Saturday when Phoenix police said he was hit on his bike.

Police said Quintanilla was on his bike and traveled along the crosswalk at 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

The driver who hit him didn’t stop.

“Why didn’t you stop?” asked Sieanna Ortega, Quintanilla’s granddaughter.

It’s one of the lingering questions that remain unanswered regarding the events of Saturday night that led to the death of Ortega's grandfather.

The family is now asking the driver to turn themselves in.

“We just want the person to know that whoever did it, we’re not upset with you. We’re human, we make mistakes. We’re a very forgiving family. We’re not mad at the person. We just want you to come forward,” Ortega said.

The family is now fundraising for Quintanilla’s funeral, holding close memories of his joyful nature, his good food, and his presence in their lives.

“We don’t want to picture him, you know, left there and alone and hurting and in pain. We like to remember him dancing and laughing,” Ortega said.

Ortega said her grandfather was a joyful man, who was affectionate towards his family.

His customers said he was the same at work too. Reiser said Quintanilla made a special chicken salad for her daughter, that’s now known as “Mary’s Chicken Salad” at Hideaway.

“I can hear it in my head still how much he loves me, and he just would look at me, ‘I love you, baby,'” Ortega said.

Anyone with information that could help police arrest the driver who hit and killed Quintanilla is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

If you’d like to help the family as they raise money for Quintanilla’s funeral, you can donate here.

