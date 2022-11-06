Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail

NBC News reports two envelopes of white powder were sent to the office, and a campaign staffer was exposed to the contents of one.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News.

A source familiar with the incident told NBC News that the office received two envelopes containing a white powdery substance.

That source said a Lake campaign staffer opened one of the envelopes and was exposed to the material inside but was not sick from the exposure.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed they responded to an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road and reportedly seized the items and secured the area. Authorities reported that there had been no injuries in connection with the incident at this time.

Law enforcement was on the scene from roughly 10 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday morning, according to NBC News.

NBC News said Lake was at a campaign event in Scottsdale at the time and reportedly did not have contact with the envelopes.

Lake's opponent in the gubernatorial race, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs issued the following statement on the incident:

“The reported incident at Kari Lake’s campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed. Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy. I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

12News has reached out to the Lake campaign for comment but has not yet heard back.

Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

Up to Speed