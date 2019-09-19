SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For those drooling to get their hands on a famous White Castle slider from the company's first Arizona location, the wait is almost over.

White Castle announced it would open its location near Scottsdale on October 23. The new restaurant will be located in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s Talking Stick Entertainment District across Loop 101 from OdySea in the Desert.

The doors will officially open at 8 a.m. on October 23.

The restaurant, according to a previous release from the company when the location was first announced, will be the family-owned location west of the Mississippi River.

According to a release, the Arizona White Castle location created 130 new jobs in the Valley for team members and managers.

Digital rendering of White Castle's Arizona location. (Photo: White Castle)

