White Castle fans in the Valley, you're one step closer to satisfying those cravings for that iconic slider right here in Arizona.

White Castle officially broke ground on its first Arizona location Wednesday. The restaurant will be located at 9310 East Via de Ventura in the Talking Stick Entertainment District near Scottsdale.

Plans for the Arizona location were announced last year. According to a release, White Castle is expecting the Arizona location to open Fall 2019 and bring 70 to 80 jobs to the Valley.

"White Castle is excited to venture west to become part of the desert community, providing a place where morning, noon and night, fans can satisfy their cravings and create memorable moments," the release read.