You can head to White Castle for a sweet, sweet 3 a.m. hamburger starting on Sunday.

The restaurant will be open for business 24 hours a day starting January 12.

Arizona's only White Castle opened in October to huge crowds. Some people waited as many as 6 hours for a slider on the first day.

White Castle has since been operating on limited hours to restock and reset.

The dining room will continue to close from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., but the drive-thru will be open 24/7.

