A Corrections Officer is dead just months after whistleblowing about a lack of security at Lewis Prison in Goodyear. Thirty-one-year-old Gaby Contreras was found dead Sunday night in her home with what authorities say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was a tough loss for long-time friends of hers, including Felipe Lopez, who told 12 News that in their hearts, they don't feel like there is any foul play. But can't imagine why the mother of two would take her own life.

"That's not her, that wasn't her, Gaby was full of life," he said.

Lopez and family friends are understandably torn over the loss of someone they say was a passionate person unafraid of standing up for her beliefs.

"Bringing us all together, like being her friend, you become her family," her friends added.

Firefighters found Gaby over the weekend with what Goodyear Fire officials say is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"We have so many questions. We don't understand. There's no explanation. She had so many plans. She was the life of the party," they said.

The life of the party and protector of those she cared about. She was one of the Arizona corrections officers who came forward last May with an outcry over faulty locks at Lewis prison.

"I think it would be more stressful to live with other people's lives on your conscience than it would to just speak up," she said last year.

That statement prompted Governor Ducey to take measures to address the broken locks after the video Gaby helped make public showed just how easily inmates can get out of their cells.

Now, state officials are taking steps to ensure the safety of both corrections officers and inmates but those actions not changing the outcome of Gaby's fate.

"Generally when she spoke, people supported her for what she had done," her friend said.

Gaby leaves behind two daughters and a family with many more questions. To help her family with funeral expenses, go to their Gofundme page here.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

You can learn more about suicide prevention and find more mental health resources in Arizona at 12news.com/factis.