x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Valley

Where to 'give' around Arizona on this Giving Tuesday

With demand especially high for so many nonprofits this year due to the pandemic, a little could go a long way.
Credit: GIVING TUESDAY

PHOENIX — For many, the holiday season started the Friday after Thanksgiving. Some went to the stores for Black Friday shopping. Many, wanting to avoid all the commotion and the spread of the coronavirus, waited until Cyber Monday. And now, today is Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday gives you the opportunity to help non-profit organizations and more during this holiday season. With demand especially high for so many nonprofits this year due to the pandemic, a little could go a long way.

If you don’t know who to give to across Arizona, here are some non-profits you can donate to:

Animals

• The Humane Society

• Animal Benefit Club

• Santa Barbara Zoo in Tucson

• Best Friends Animal Society

Children

(cancer, disabilities, recreational, etc)

• Phoenix Children’s Hospital

• Miracle League of Arizona

• MeHug

• Amanda Hope, Rainbow Angels

• Phoenix Dream Center

Make-A-Wish Arizona

Adult health

American Cancer Society

• MD Anderson Cancer Center

• Prostate On-site Project

• Cancer Treatment Centers of America

• Mayo Clinic

Veterans

• U.S. Vets

• Wounded Warrior Project

Education

(you can always donate to your kids’ school)

• Khan Academy

• Arizona Women’s Education and Employment

• Phoenix Conservatory of Music

• Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County Inc.

Religious

• EnFamilia Radio

• Arizona Faith Network

Community

• St. Vincent da Paul

• Kroc Corps Community Center/Salvation Army

• American Red Cross

• 100 Angels

St. Mary’s Food Bank