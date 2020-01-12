Where to 'give' around Arizona on this Giving Tuesday

With demand especially high for so many nonprofits this year due to the pandemic, a little could go a long way.

PHOENIX — For many, the holiday season started the Friday after Thanksgiving. Some went to the stores for Black Friday shopping. Many, wanting to avoid all the commotion and the spread of the coronavirus, waited until Cyber Monday. And now, today is Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday gives you the opportunity to help non-profit organizations and more during this holiday season. With demand especially high for so many nonprofits this year due to the pandemic, a little could go a long way.

If you don’t know who to give to across Arizona, here are some non-profits you can donate to:

Animals

Children

(cancer, disabilities, recreational, etc)

Adult health

Veterans

Education

(you can always donate to your kids’ school)

Religious

• Arizona Faith Network