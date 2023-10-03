Where to get free tacos and other deals in Phoenix for National Taco Day

As if we needed another reason to celebrate the Mexican dish, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day.

PHOENIX — If you need an excuse to eat tacos for your next meal, here it is.

Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and we are ready to celebrate. Of course, the best way to show your appreciation for this fine holiday is to partake in some tacos yourself.

You can also be certain that Valley restaurants will be participating in the festivities as well.

To help you on your quest for tacos, here's a breakdown of some freebies, specials and other deals you can find in the Phoenix area.

Rubio's Coastal Grill

You can get a free a la carte taco with any purchase at Rubio's on National Taco Day. To get your freebie, use the code TACO when ordering online or on the app. You can also scan an online coupon at the register of participating locations.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering two crunchy tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for $5.

Del Taco

Customers looking to celebrate can get two free tacos when they sign up for Del Yeah! rewards.

Jack in the Box

For National Taco Day on Oct. 4, Jack in the Box is bringing back its Monster Taco. The larger version of its regular taco has two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce. You can get two Monster Tacos for $3 through Oct. 31.

On the Border

Customers wanting to partake in the holiday can get tacos for $2, craft beer for $3 and the Southwest Chicken or Brisket Taco for $4.

Someburros

The popular Valley Mexican food chain is offering $2 Crispy Chicken Tacos. All you have to do is use the promo code “TACODAY.” It can be used online, on the app or in-person.

Peace on Earth begins with tacos! 🌎☮️🌮 Lettuce celebrate National Taco Day this Wednesday the 4th, with $2 Crispy Chicken Tacos! Use code: TACODAY to receive this discount in-store, online, or in drive-thru! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/C1yoQV7g7I — Someburros 🌯 (@Someburros) October 2, 2023

El Pollo Loco

If you're a fan of El Pollo Loco, the chain is bringing back their crunchy tacos. They will be available to purchase on the El Pollo Loco app and website Oct. 4 through Nov. 1. On National Taco Day, crunchy taco orders will come with a free Mexican Coke.

Macayo's Mexican Food

The restaurant is offering a buy one, get one free grilled tacos meal. The deal includes two grilled chicken or carne asada tacos with rice and refried beans.

