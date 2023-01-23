Where is the Phoenix Convention Center?

If you're in the Valley during the second week in February, the Phoenix Convention Center will be home to several Super Bowl LVII and NFL activities.

PHOENIX — Soon, what feels like the entire world will descend into Phoenix as Arizona plays host to Super Bowl LVII.

Besides the Big Game on Feb. 12, numerous events and celebrations are scheduled to be held at various locations across the Valley.

And one of the venues expected to be busy Super Bowl weekend is the Phoenix Convention Center.

With all the events happening in the downtown Phoenix area, it's important to get familiar with the venues and make sure you're prepared before heading into an event.

Here's everything you need to know about the Phoenix Convention Center.

Address: 100 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Size: 584,500 square feet

Phone: 602.254.6500 (Visitor Information Center)

How to get to the convention center

The Phoenix Convention Center is located between Monroe and Washington streets from 2nd to 5th streets.

The easiest way to access the convention center is to come from the north via Interstate 10 and travel south on 7th Street. If you are coming from the south, take Interstate 17 to 7th Street. For both ways, head west on Washington or Van Buren streets to find parking nearby.

Where is the entrance?

The ticket office is located between Washington and Monroe streets on 3rd Street. There are entrances in multiple spots in the north, west and south buildings. It's recommended fans check with the event organizers to see how to properly get into the event.

What NFL events will be going on at the Phoenix Convention Center?

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's at Phoenix Convention Center will be the primary event in the downtown area. Football fans will be able to meet current and former NFL players, play various NFL games and see Super Bowl memorabilia up close.

Fans can attend the event Feb. 4-5, and then again from Feb.9 through Feb. 11. For more information on the event, visit our Super Bowl Guide.

