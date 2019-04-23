PHOENIX — There's no turning back now, Phoenix.

That time of the year is nearly upon us. The time where we try to remind ourselves and our out-of-town friends that it's just a "dry heat" to deal with the fact that it's hot as...well, you know, outside.

April 26 could mark the first 100-degree temperature for Phoenix in 2019 with a forecast high of 101.

The city nearly made it to 100 degrees last week, but officially fell just shy at 99 degrees.

If Phoenix does hit 100-degrees on Friday, we'll be ahead of our regular schedule, but definitely not the earliest. The average first 100-degree day in Phoenix is May 2.

And the earliest 100-degree day? March 26, which that happened in 1988.

Phoenix hit 100-degrees for the first time last year on April 10.