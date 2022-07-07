'I think the guilty plea is a strategy': What's next for Brittney Griner in Russia?



“By pleading guilty at this point, there would be more mercy from the court. She will get a lesser sentence from the court because she would have been found guilty anyway.” Beety said. "I think this could be an opportunity for Russia to look good, to look benevolent, to say we are different than the punitive United States justice system where you incarcerate people for drug offenses, even though they are not."



However, even if Griner does not get leniency, the plea may lead to diplomacy.



"I don’t believe this case will be treated like a normal case," Amiri added.



Amiri said the current international relationships between Russia and the United States may be a major factor. A person guilty of a crime may make it easier to involve Griner in a prisoner exchange.



“It’s a chip that’s being used to gain leverage in a bigger picture element,” Amiri said.



The deputy chief of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Elizabeth Rood, was in court today. She told reporters she handed Griner a letter in court from the White House and that the WNBA star was doing well despite the challenges.



"I would like again to emphasize the commitment of the United States government at the highest levels to bring home safely Ms. Griner and all US citizens wrongfully detained," Rood said.



However, with the guilty plea, Griner's fate is left to the decisions of the court and the international relations between the two world powers.



"She has no control. She’s in a system where she can't even speak the language. Now she has pled guilty and is completely at the mercy of the Russian government and the U.S. government." Beety said.