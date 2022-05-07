What were the strange lights seen in the Valley sky on July 4? We found the source!

Strange lights spotted over the Valley on the Fourth of July are drumming up all sorts of rumors, but we have the answer to the mystery.

ARIZONA, USA — If you looked up this July 4, you might have noticed what appeared to be a fiery streak of light slowly heading downward and even changing directions.

Was it a meteor? Flare? Aliens?!

Turns out it was a group of Pyrotechnic paratroopers flying through the air!

The All Veteran Group was hired to perform at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess this holiday weekend.

The group consists of active, retired military members, and patriotic Americans who go across the country flying through the air.

"If we can jump out of an airplane and give that platform to stand up and say, I love America, America is great. That’s the message we want to send honor, remember, and serve our community," said the founder of the All Veteran Group, Michael Elliott.

So rest assured, Arizona is safe from an alien invasion. At least for now. :)

