PHOENIX — As President Donald Trump prepares to host a rally in Phoenix, law enforcement and first responders prepare to keep the event from living up to the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum’s moniker: "The Madhouse on McDowell."

Roughly 20,000 people are expected to be at or around the property of the Coliseum.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will run security inside the Coliseum while Phoenix police will patrol the State Fairgrounds outside the Coliseum.

MORE: What you need to know before attending Trump’s rally in Phoenix on Wednesday

The images of a previous presidential visit have become a part of Valley history – crowds lining the streets with clouds of tear gas pushing them back.

Protestors duck during a clash with Phoenix Police Department officers following a Donald Trump rally, Aug. 22, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)

This year, Phoenix Police believe they know how to diffuse that kind of situation: communication.



“So, to us, it’s about making sure that you’re lawful,” Said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. “We want to make sure people understand what it means once an unlawful assembly has been declared, what that means to them. It means you can not be in that area anymore. It doesn’t mean you’re on the sidewalk, it doesn’t mean you’re on private property."

Sgt. Fortune said Encanto Boulevard, from 19th to 17th Avenues, will be closed to give people wanting to exercise their First Amendment right can gather.

RELATED: Supporters already lining up over 24 hours before President Trump’s rally in Phoenix

Phoenix Fire Department plans to beef up its presence at the event as well.

“We looked at 2017 and realized we’d like to have more of our folks out there,” Said Captain Rob McDade with Phoenix Fire Department. “So there is going to be a presence of extra folk that we hired back to work this event. That way, if anything happens, we don’t have to call out a fire truck that has to respond from quarters, maneuver through traffic; we’re already going to be on scene.”

Arizona Exposition and State Fair, which run the Fairgrounds, listed several items not allowed at the rally:

• Aerosols

• Ammunition

• Animals other than service/guide animals

• Backpacks

• Bags exceeding size restrictions

• Bicycles

• Balloons

• Coolers

• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

• Explosives

• Firearms

• Glass, thermal, or metal containers

• Laser pointers

• Mace / Pepper spray

• Packages

• Selfie Sticks

• Structures

• Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20' x 3' x 1/4")

• Support for signs and placards

• Toy guns

• Explosives

• Recreational motorized mobility devices

• Weapons of any kind

• Any other items determined to be potential safety hazard

RELATED: As Trump comes to the Valley, what about the money his campaign was billed by Mesa?

The parking lot at 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The doors of the Coliseum will open at 3 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to keep up with Phoenix police and fire’s social media pages for updates on conditions leading up to the event.