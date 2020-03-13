There are a lot of questions surrounding what events will still go on as scheduled and what facilities will stay open in light of the circumstances regarding the coronavirus.

There have been a lot of cancellations and closures that have been happening just as a precaution, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Valley especially with your little ones.

At this point, the Phoenix Zoo will still operate as normal. Phoenix Zoo Communications Director Linda Hardwick said that's the plan as of now.

"We're definitely taking precautions because we understand, these days are scary for several people," Hardwick said.

Good news for mom Amy Cooper from Canada who says the zoo was always part of their spring break plans.

"We grew up coming to this zoo and I came here as a little girl and wanted to introduce my kids to it," Cooper explained.

As sporting events and schools continue to take precautions parents may be looking for things to do with their little ones, and not to worry the list is long.

Along with animal attractions comes plenty of interactive experiences all over the Valley.

Arizona Boardwalk and the Butterfly Wonderland exhibit will also be open and offers several features to make for a fun weekend.

Plus, Hardwick says there's more to see than ever before.

"We have warthogs, we have a new porcupine, we have a donkey, and a new rhino. So if people haven't been in the last few months, there's a lot to see," she added.

THINGS TO DO:

TEMPORARILY CLOSED:

