PHOENIX — A routine traffic stop turned into a nightmare for at least nine women, who all said a former Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper used his position to target them and sexually abuse them during traffic stops.

The allegations from the women about Tremaine Jackson, a 13-year veteran of the department, ranged from Jackson prepositioning them to give him oral sex to not releasing them until they touched his erection or agreed to send him nude photos.

In multiple instances, Jackson allegedly held the women for more than an hour.

These women, according to court documents, were stopped for minor traffic violations.

PREVIOUS: Former DPS trooper 'illegally detained women he found attractive,' court documents show

In one case, two women were pulled over after Jackson ran their license plate through a computerized system while he was working an unrelated security job.

But getting pulled over by a law enforcement officer is intimidating—especially for vulnerable people, including women and people of color—and can put them in compromising positions.

So what should you expect if you are pulled over by an officer?

The Arizona Driver License Manual said law enforcement officers "are expected to maintain the highest level of professionalism during a traffic stop."

During a traffic stop, drivers "can generally expect" an officer to greet the driver, identify themselves, get a driver's license, registration and insurance and verify it and explain the reason for the stop and the consequences for issuing a citation or warning.

RELATED: American Civil Liberties Union: What to do if you've been pulled over by police

An officer, depending on the nature of the stop, may also issue a citation or a warning or take someone into custody, according to the manual.

The citation, if one is issued, should contain the specific code or statute and a description of the violation.

All citations will be referred to the local jurisdiction for a hearing, and signing or accepting a citation is not an admission of guilt, but simply acknowledging the citation if it is a civil violation or promising to appear if it's criminal.

Drivers can use the court system to address criminal or civil matters.

RELATED: Know your rights: Police can't tell you not to record them

If a driver raises questions regarding an officer’s conduct during a traffic stop, they should contact the officer's agency or supervisor using the information on the citation.

The manual does not say what to do when a citation is not issued, as was the case with several of the women who accused Jackson of sexual abuse.

Drivers are also expected to comply with an officer's orders during a traffic stop; failure to comply or follow a "lawful order or direction of a peace officer" is violating the law and can result in an arrest.