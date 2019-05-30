PHOENIX — Many studies say summer is the peak season for home burglary, but what neighborhoods have the most thieves targeting them?

According to Phoenix Uniform Crime Reporting stats, there have been almost 5,700 break-ins reported in Phoenix so far this year.

That breaks down to almost 40 reported break-ins a day.

According to the data, the 85041 ZIP code, directly south of downtown, has the dubious honor of being at the top of the list, with 307 reports so far this year.

The 85033 ZIP code near Maryvale follows behind with 246 break-ins reported so far this year.

Rounding the third spot is 85015, off of Interstate 17 and between Glendale Avenue and Indian School Road.

So which Valley homes are the safest? Your Local Security, which works with ADT, analyzed 10 years' worth of data to find that Goodyear saw the largest decrease in burglaries during that time span. The city ranks sixth in the nation in overall safety.

The FBI says 65% of home burglaries happen between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. when you're at work. Studies show almost 30% of burglars enter through an unlocked door or window.

A break-in is likely to set you back an average of almost $2,500.

We talked to a former burglar who spent time in prison. She shared the secrets of how burglars target homes.

She said kids' bikes outside are a good sign in the eyes of a burglar.

"They have more electronics if they have kids," she said.

She said screen doors are deterrents, and so are dogs barking. Another good burglary prevention tip is to leave the lights and a radio or TV on as if you're at home.