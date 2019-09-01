Cindy McCain, Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams and other city leaders cut a ribbon Monday marking the opening of another portion of the John S. McCain III Terminal 3 at Sky Harbor.
The new South Concourse and post-security lobby area, according to Phoenix Sky Harbor, has 15 airline gates along with all-new shops, restaurants, including some local places, and customer amenities.
"Travelers will have the opportunity to shop at nationally-recognized brands," Sky Harbor officials said in a release. "Foodies can also rejoice as Terminal 3 is bringing in many local favorites."
So what's new?
Restaurants
Christopher’s
Mustache Pretzels
Panera Bread
Starbucks
SanTan Brewing Company
Shake Shack
The Tavern
Giant Coffee (inside Ironwood by Hudson)
The Parlor
Habit Burger Grill
Original ChopShop
Central Kitchen
Tru Burger Co.
Leoni’s Focaccia
Ajo Al’s Mexican Café
Crave Grounds
Überrito Fresh Mex
Shops
L’Occitane
Sol Shades
Best of the Valley
Indigenous/Mosaic
Tech on the Go
Johnston and Murphy
Sugarfina
Travel Outfitters
The modernization project of Terminal 3 is now two-thirds complete. The third component is getting underway focusing on the North Concourse.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2020 and cost roughly $590 million.
"The new, modern look aims to provide travelers with a more enjoyable and efficient travel experience," Sky Harbor officials said.