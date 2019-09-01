Cindy McCain, Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams and other city leaders cut a ribbon Monday marking the opening of another portion of the John S. McCain III Terminal 3 at Sky Harbor.

The new South Concourse and post-security lobby area, according to Phoenix Sky Harbor, has 15 airline gates along with all-new shops, restaurants, including some local places, and customer amenities.

"Travelers will have the opportunity to shop at nationally-recognized brands," Sky Harbor officials said in a release. "Foodies can also rejoice as Terminal 3 is bringing in many local favorites."

So what's new?

Restaurants

Christopher’s

Mustache Pretzels

Panera Bread

Starbucks

SanTan Brewing Company

Shake Shack

The Tavern

Giant Coffee (inside Ironwood by Hudson)

The Parlor

Habit Burger Grill

Original ChopShop

Central Kitchen

Tru Burger Co.

Leoni’s Focaccia

Ajo Al’s Mexican Café

Crave Grounds

Überrito Fresh Mex

Shops

L’Occitane

Sol Shades

Best of the Valley

Indigenous/Mosaic

Tech on the Go

Johnston and Murphy

Sugarfina

Travel Outfitters

The modernization project of Terminal 3 is now two-thirds complete. The third component is getting underway focusing on the North Concourse.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2020 and cost roughly $590 million.

"The new, modern look aims to provide travelers with a more enjoyable and efficient travel experience," Sky Harbor officials said.