SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scorpions, rattlesnakes and javelinas. These are just a few of the common creatures and animals you would normally encounter in the deserts of Arizona.

But what about a coatimundi?

North Scottsdale resident Jim Bamberg recently came across the critter outside his home. He said he found a coatimundi chomping on his prickly pear cactus.

"These are big teeth marks," Bamberg said as he showed off the cacti chewed on by the animal. "There are big hunks taken out of the prickly pear."

He has been living in the area for 20 years and said he recently found that a coatimundi had been an uninvited guest on his property. While looking through his cacti, Bamberg noticed a small area dug out where the cactus was chewed on. A possible home for the creature.

"In the middle of the bush was a little hole that goes under the rock," Bamberg said pointing to the area. "Who knows how deep, maybe four to five feet."

According to Wildlife World Zoo experts, coatimundis are members of the raccoon family and are common near the Tonto National Forest and Fort Huachuca areas in Arizona.

Bamberg added that the animal got into his yard by climbing a 5-foot wall on his property. He also snapped a few photos of the cactus aftermath. After initially thinking he was visited by javelinas, Bamberg now knows his visitor was a coatimundi.

