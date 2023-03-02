Wet weather forces SRP to release water from Bartlett Dam

The abundance of rain and snow is filling up the SRP reservoirs, forcing the utility provider to start releasing water that will flow down the Salt River.

PHOENIX — Reservoirs managed by Salt River Project are nearing capacity due to the recent wet weather, forcing the utility provider to start releasing water from Bartlett Dam.

SRP said Thursday it hasn't conducted this type of low-level water release since 2019. Heavy snowfall seen throughout the state over the last few months has contributed to the need to make room for more water in the SRP reservoirs.

"In particularly wet winters when the reservoirs are nearing capacity, some releases outside of the canal system are required to make room for additional expected runoff," SRP wrote in a statement.

The water releases are expected to continue throughout March and may result in the closure of McKellips Road in the East Valley. SRP said the water will flow downstream in the Salt River, which recharges the aquifer and helps Valley cities and water providers.

SRP is in the process of expanding its storage capacities by studying how to build up the Bartlett Dam

