PHOENIX — Western Sky Middle School in Goodyear has been cleared of any threat Wednesday after police investigated a bomb threat, the Goodyear Police Department said.

According to Goodyear police, bomb-detecting K-9s searched the school.

Police said everyone was evacuated "safely" for the search but students and staff returned to classrooms moments later.

Police confirmed that everyone is safe. Classes will resume as usual.

The school is notifying parents with a phone call, Goodyear police said.