Man killed in fatal crash in west Phoenix

Authorities say that Jeromy Ellis was killed after his truck struck the median and rolled over near West Thomas Rd. & 43rd Ave.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One man is dead following a rollover crash in west Phoenix, officials said. At this time, it is unknown if intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday Phoenix police received a call for a crash near 43rd Avenue & West Thomas Road.

According to reports on the scene, a man identified as Jeromy Ellis was driving in a pickup truck "at a high rate of speed" and lost control of the truck. Ellis then hit the median and was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.

Ellis was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries. Authorities say that the crash remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Up to Speed