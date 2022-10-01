x
Valley

Man killed in fatal crash in west Phoenix

Authorities say that Jeromy Ellis was killed after his truck struck the median and rolled over near West Thomas Rd. & 43rd Ave.

PHOENIX — One man is dead following a rollover crash in west Phoenix, officials said. At this time, it is unknown if intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday Phoenix police received a call for a crash near 43rd Avenue & West Thomas Road. 

According to reports on the scene, a man identified as Jeromy Ellis was driving in a pickup truck "at a high rate of speed" and lost control of the truck. Ellis then hit the median and was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.

Ellis was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries. Authorities say that the crash remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

