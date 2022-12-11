Crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a car crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said.
A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the crash, and police expect the roadway to be closed in both directions on 43rd Avenue from Maryland to McLellan.
At this time, details remain scarce. Police have not released the identities of the victims, or said if inebriation played a role in the crash.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
