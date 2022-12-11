Crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital

Police said that the crash happened near 43rd Avenue & McLellan Boulevard around 2 in the morning on Sunday.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a car crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said.

A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the crash, and police expect the roadway to be closed in both directions on 43rd Avenue from Maryland to McLellan.

At this time, details remain scarce. Police have not released the identities of the victims, or said if inebriation played a role in the crash.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

