Valley

Crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital

Police said that the crash happened near 43rd Avenue & McLellan Boulevard around 2 in the morning on Sunday.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a car crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said.

A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the crash, and police expect the roadway to be closed in both directions on 43rd Avenue from Maryland to McLellan.

At this time, details remain scarce. Police have not released the identities of the victims, or said if inebriation played a role in the crash.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

