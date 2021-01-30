Well-known Arizona restaurateur, chef Tomaso Maggiore dead at 73 after battle with lung cancer

Tomaso Maggiore was 73 years old when he died, The Maggiore Group said.

PHOENIX — The founder and patriarch of a restaurant group in Arizona has died after a battle with lung cancer, the company announced Saturday.

Maggiore opened his first restaurant, Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant, on the Camelback Corridor in 1977. He was a "culinary hero" in the Valley for more than four decades, the company said.

Maggiore launched more than 50 restaurants in Arizona and California, served more than two million customers and created 27,000 jobs.

He was born and raised in Sicily before bringing the cuisine to Arizona.

"A true titan, Chef Tomaso Maggiore has personally impacted and inspired the lives of so many and made a positive impact on the entire Arizona food scene," the company said in a press release announcing his death.

"He always treated his guests like family and enjoyed nothing more than sharing his love for great food with the community."

Maggiore led and conceptualized several Valley restaurants, including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker.

Maggiore received countless awards over the years including “Best Italian Restaurant” in the Valley, Arizona Restaurant Association’s “Food Pioneer Award,” dozens of top chef awards and more.

Maggiore is survived by his wife Patricia, son Joey Maggiore and his wife Cristina, daughter Melissa Maggiore Meyer and her husband Kevin, and five grandchildren.