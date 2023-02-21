Buckeye well searched for Daniel Robinson

Authorities searched a Buckeye well looking for Daniel Robinson, a young geologist who has been missing since 2021.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A new search earlier this month at a Buckeye well for missing person Daniel Robinson has turned up no new results, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Robinson went missing in 2021 in the desert area around Buckeye. The geologist was last seen leaving a job site near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road on the morning of June 23, 2021. His car was later found three miles away, crashed into a ravine.

Police said the search was conducted after investigators became aware that there were possible human remains inside a well, located half a mile north of where Robinson was last seen. The well had been searched previously by the Buckeye Police Department.

We want to update our community on recent law enforcement efforts to locate Daniel Robinson who was reported missing June 23, 2021. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Buckeye police tip line at 623-349-6411. More info at https://t.co/mOQQEyjy0J pic.twitter.com/nKsNZPzOLh — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) February 21, 2023

The new search, which involved 60 personnel, was coordinated in conjunction with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, the search utilized three K-9 teams, six horses from the mounted unit, five ATV crews, four ground teams, and drone operators.

On Feb. 9, a contracted company "scoped" the well to view its contents.

Then on Feb. 13, another contractor "used heavy equipment to reach the depth of the well at nearly 1,000 feet to remove the contents for further examination."

Police said the search did not turn up any human remains.

Buckeye police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the department's tip line at 623-349-6411.

